Klay Thompson defends Megan Thee Stallion from ex-NBA stars' "disgusting" attacks

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion is getting some public support from her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson, after podcast hosts crudely blamed her for his recent performance.

Klay Thompson (l.) came to Megan Thee Stallion's defense after podcast hosts called her a derogatory term. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@thestallion & @klaythompson

On a recent episode of Hoopin' N Hollerin', hosts Patrick Beverley, Jason Williams, and media personality Rone suggested that Megan was somehow responsible for Thompson's on-court struggles – even using the derogatory term "p***y" to refer to her.

Klay didn't stay silent. He took to social media, calling the remarks "disgusting and disturbing."

"Especially from someone who played in the NBA," he added.

"How would y'all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? Do better fellas. Very disappointing."

His statement quickly drew attention and support from fans, many of whom called the podcast's comments blatantly misogynistic and praised the Dallas Mavericks hooper for standing up for the rapper.

Meg and Klay made their relationship official in July after fueling dating rumors, and they've been going strong ever since.