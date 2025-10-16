Megan Thee Stallion teases new single in sultry clip with Klay Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion tapped her boyfriend , Klay Thompson, to help tease her next song !

The Houston hottie has some new music on the way, and she announced the release with the assistance of the Dallas Mavericks player!

The lovebirds starred in Meg's latest Instagram clip, where the Bigger in Texas rapper is filmed walking sexily down the hallway of what appears to be a hotel.

Megan rocked a sheer, floral-patterned bodysuit and a messy up-do with bangs as she continued strutting her stuff – until Klay enters the frame, and the two walk on hand-in-hand.

The sultry post was set to a snippet of her unreleased track, which sampled the R&B group Total's 1996 track Kissin' You.

As for when fans can expect the Megan's new single, she teased in the caption, "I promise my next post about this song will be the release date lol."