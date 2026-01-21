Megan Thee Stallion shares peek at steamy post-game date with Klay Thompson

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion couldn't get enough of Klay Thompson during their latest date night!

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson (c.) had a sexy date night after his team beat the New York Knicks. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

After the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks, the 30-year-old Houston hottie and the NBA star celebrated with some top golf and twerking.

Megan documented the date via her Instagram story, with the WAP hitmaker rocking a black crop top, reptile-print pants, tan boots, plus a black baseball cap.

In the post, the 35-year-old shooting guard cuddles Megan from behind as she hits a golf ball into the hole.

As Toño Rosario's track, Kulikitaka, blasted on the speakers, the Whenever rapper sexily twerked on her man – which he clearly enjoyed!

The following clip showed the lovebirds' friend recording them sweetly kissing as he teased, "This is all they do!"

Before this, Meg was captured sharing a kiss with the athlete after his team's 114-97 win.