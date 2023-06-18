Olivia Dunne lives the Gucci life in Italy with customized bag

Capri, Italy - From Sports Illustrated to her Gucci purse, Olivia Dunne seems to have it all!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne purchased a Gucci purse and had the bag customized with her initials. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne / Snapchat / Livvydunne

Olivia Dunne flaunted her multimillion-dollar NIL worth with a customized gift to herself hat has fans losing their cool.

During her recent trip to Capri, Italy, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model treated herself to a small Gucci Ophidia GG purse.

The timeless Italian designer bag is handcrafted with Gucci's signature monogram and retails for a staggering $1,290.

With her latest ultimate diva move, Olivia took her thousand-dollar purchase to the next level by adding her initials to the bag.

The LSU gymnast took the high-priced purse to a Gucci boutique where she engraved "O.P.D." on the handle of the bag.

Dunne has an estimated NIL value of $3.4 million dollars, per On3. This makes her the highest-paid female college athlete, and second-highest overall behind Bronny James.

Livvy's multimillion-dollar NIL deals are partially thanks to Livvy growing her massive fan base on social media, with over 11 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone.