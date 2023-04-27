Olivia Dunne makes a splash with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne has now joined the elite list of Sports Illustrated models that includes the iconic Tyra Banks and Kate Upton.

Olivia Dunne is slated to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in May. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

In arguably the biggest shock in all of NCAA gymnastics news, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne will appear in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In a statement regarding Dunne's addition to the elite list of Sports Illustrated models, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said: "Usually being a D1 athlete, an all-academic and an industrious entrepreneur is enough to garner respect and accolades.

"But when you are Livvy Dunne and you also mix in being arrestingly beautiful, you unfortunately garner the ire and resentment of a certain niche population."

Day added: "Livvy is harnessing this newfound power and turning it into a long-term, sustainable brand, growing the sport of collegiate gymnastics and setting an example for athletes of the future of what they are also capable of accomplishing outside of the competitive arena."

The 20-year-old New Jersey native is the most followed college athlete on social media with a massive following of over 11.3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram alone.

Dunne has found a way to utilize her large fanbase to bring in some seriously impressive earnings thanks to the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy that allows student-athletes to earn income off brand deals while in college.

Trailing only behind Bronny James, the son of NBA Legend LeBron James, Dunne is the second-highest paid student-athlete and highest paid woman athlete with a massive NIL value of $3.5 million.