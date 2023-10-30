Are Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge dating?

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge were recently spotted hugging in London, England, over the weekend, sparking rumors of a potential relationship among fans.

Olivia Rodrigo (r) and actor Louis Partridge are sparking dating rumors after being spotted hugging each other in London over the Halloween weekend! © Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Does Olivia have a secret boo?

The 20-year-old GUTS singer and Enola Holmes actor were spotted hugging and chatting in London over the Halloween weekend.

On Friday night, Olivia was also seen enjoying the spooky festivities alongside a star-studded group of friends, including Louis.

Olivia was seen wearing black cat ears and a bright red jacket, while Louis was wearing a bright yellow jacket, tan pants, and his long hair slicked back.

The two started fueling dating rumors when a photo appeared online showing the two posing with a fan. However, neither Olivia nor Louis has commented on the dating allegations.

As the speculation goes viral, Livies have wasted no time spilling their thoughts on the potential love story.