Are Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge dating?
London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge were recently spotted hugging in London, England, over the weekend, sparking rumors of a potential relationship among fans.
Does Olivia have a secret boo?
The 20-year-old GUTS singer and Enola Holmes actor were spotted hugging and chatting in London over the Halloween weekend.
On Friday night, Olivia was also seen enjoying the spooky festivities alongside a star-studded group of friends, including Louis.
Olivia was seen wearing black cat ears and a bright red jacket, while Louis was wearing a bright yellow jacket, tan pants, and his long hair slicked back.
The two started fueling dating rumors when a photo appeared online showing the two posing with a fan. However, neither Olivia nor Louis has commented on the dating allegations.
As the speculation goes viral, Livies have wasted no time spilling their thoughts on the potential love story.
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge "shipped" by fans amid dating rumors
Fans of the two are super excited about the possibility of a relationship between them and think the young stars would be such a cute couple.
One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I really don't want to speculate but THEY WOULD BE THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER."
Another wrote, "PLEASE TELL ME THEYRE DATING PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE."
Until it's confirmed, Livies and Louis Partridge fans can enjoy some adorable fan-made edits of the pair on social media.
Stay tuned (and cross your fingers) for potential relationship updates!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto