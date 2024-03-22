Is Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS deluxe track so american about Louis Partridge?
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has finally unveiled the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, GUTS, and her first-ever love song has sparked plenty of speculation about its subject.
On Friday, fans were treated to the official release of GUTS (spilled), which features the four previously-vinyl-exclusive bonus tracks plus the all-new so american.
While obsessed has taken center stage at the new single, it's so american that has caused the most chatter.
"And he says I'm so American / Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up," Olivia sings in the new track.
The song notably marks her first proper love song, and it doesn't make much of a secret of its subject.
The 21-year-old has been linked to British actor Louis Partridge since October 2023, and though the two haven't formally revealed the status of their relationship, their viral PDA and frequent spotting have all but confirmed that they're an item.
so american's focus on an evidently un-American love interest certainly points to Louis, and Olivia's collaborator, Dan Nigro, has now confirmed that the song was indeed made after the two allegedly started dating.
"So American is a brand new song we recorded a few weeks ago," Dan said via Instagram, setting the recording sesh right amid Louis' recent visits to see the Grammy winner on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.
As part of the big release, Olivia has also dropped a new music video for obsessed, which has emerged as a fan-favorite track thanks to its inclusion on her tour's setlist.
Olivia Rodrigo debuts music video for GUTS (spilled) track obsessed
Olivia's latest video takes place in a debutante ball-esque setting, which sees the gathering of her partner's many exes.
As the traitor artist rocks a black dress and a sash reading "Miss Right Now," she encounters his many former flames – all wearing white – with their own titles, including "Miss Put Him in Therapy" and "Miss One of the Boys."
Olivia confirmed on social media that the song is quite older than fans might expect, as it was actually made "almost three years ago."
"it's always been one of my favorites and it's been so fun to play live every night on tour," she added.
obsessed and so american are joined by stranger, girl i've always been, and scared of my guitar – all of which originally debuted individually within the GUTS letter vinyl variants.
Despite making obsessed the star of the show, the Disney+ star confessed via her Instagram story that so american was her favorite, adding three winking emojis in an evident nod to the song's subject!
Olivia continues her sold-out arena tour with her latest performance in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday night.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP