Is Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS deluxe track so american about Louis Partridge?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has finally unveiled the deluxe edition of her sophomore album , GUTS, and her first-ever love song has sparked plenty of speculation about its subject.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) has released her first-ever love song, and all signs point to its inspiration being her rumored beau, Louis Partridge. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, fans were treated to the official release of GUTS (spilled), which features the four previously-vinyl-exclusive bonus tracks plus the all-new so american.

While obsessed has taken center stage at the new single, it's so american that has caused the most chatter.

"And he says I'm so American / Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up," Olivia sings in the new track.

The song notably marks her first proper love song, and it doesn't make much of a secret of its subject.

The 21-year-old has been linked to British actor Louis Partridge since October 2023, and though the two haven't formally revealed the status of their relationship, their viral PDA and frequent spotting have all but confirmed that they're an item.

so american's focus on an evidently un-American love interest certainly points to Louis, and Olivia's collaborator, Dan Nigro, has now confirmed that the song was indeed made after the two allegedly started dating.

"So American is a brand new song we recorded a few weeks ago," Dan said via Instagram, setting the recording sesh right amid Louis' recent visits to see the Grammy winner on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

As part of the big release, Olivia has also dropped a new music video for obsessed, which has emerged as a fan-favorite track thanks to its inclusion on her tour's setlist.