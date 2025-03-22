Olivia Rodrigo debuts grungy new look for GUTS World Tour festival era

Santiago, Chile - Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat as she transformed her GUTS World Tour set for her lengthy run of music festival gigs.

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new look for the GUTS World Tour as the concert series entered a run of festival shows. © Collage: IMAGO / Aton Chile

The 22-year-old made her headlining debut at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday – the first of an extensive run of festival appearances that will comprise the GUTS World Tour (Spilled) leg.

Olivia traded her signature purple hue for a dark red vibe in the show's new visuals, opening the performance with a fiery clip that saw her stand in a ring of flames as he wrote "GUTS" out in red lipstick.

She kept the color theme going with a bright red bodysuit paired with black boots that she wore throughout the 90-minute performance.

The show featured a similar setlist to the GUTS World Tour, but Olivia made a few notable changes as she made obsessed the opening track and added a cover of No Doubt's Don't Speak.

She did keep a tradition of her world tour by ending with a performance of get him back! – megaphone and all.

Olivia will spend plenty of time on the road in 2025 with more than a dozen festival dates, including headlining gigs at Governors Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Glastonbury in England.