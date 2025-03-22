Olivia Rodrigo debuts grungy new look for GUTS World Tour festival era
Santiago, Chile - Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat as she transformed her GUTS World Tour set for her lengthy run of music festival gigs.
The 22-year-old made her headlining debut at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday – the first of an extensive run of festival appearances that will comprise the GUTS World Tour (Spilled) leg.
Olivia traded her signature purple hue for a dark red vibe in the show's new visuals, opening the performance with a fiery clip that saw her stand in a ring of flames as he wrote "GUTS" out in red lipstick.
She kept the color theme going with a bright red bodysuit paired with black boots that she wore throughout the 90-minute performance.
The show featured a similar setlist to the GUTS World Tour, but Olivia made a few notable changes as she made obsessed the opening track and added a cover of No Doubt's Don't Speak.
She did keep a tradition of her world tour by ending with a performance of get him back! – megaphone and all.
Olivia will spend plenty of time on the road in 2025 with more than a dozen festival dates, including headlining gigs at Governors Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Glastonbury in England.
But her latest leg will include a few solo shows, with dates scheduled in Mexico City and Dublin, as well as two nights in Manchester that were previously postponed.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Aton Chile