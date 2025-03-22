Olivia Rodrigo debuts grungy new look for GUTS World Tour festival era

Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat as she transformed her GUTS World Tour set for her lengthy run of festival shows, kicking things off in Chile on Friday.

By Kelly Christ

Santiago, Chile - Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat as she transformed her GUTS World Tour set for her lengthy run of music festival gigs.

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new look for the GUTS World Tour as the concert series entered a run of festival shows.
Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new look for the GUTS World Tour as the concert series entered a run of festival shows.  © Collage: IMAGO / Aton Chile

The 22-year-old made her headlining debut at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday – the first of an extensive run of festival appearances that will comprise the GUTS World Tour (Spilled) leg.

Olivia traded her signature purple hue for a dark red vibe in the show's new visuals, opening the performance with a fiery clip that saw her stand in a ring of flames as he wrote "GUTS" out in red lipstick.

She kept the color theme going with a bright red bodysuit paired with black boots that she wore throughout the 90-minute performance.

Bruce Willis celebrates 70th birthday as family shares peek at emotional day
Celebrities Bruce Willis celebrates 70th birthday as family shares peek at emotional day

The show featured a similar setlist to the GUTS World Tour, but Olivia made a few notable changes as she made obsessed the opening track and added a cover of No Doubt's Don't Speak.

She did keep a tradition of her world tour by ending with a performance of get him back! – megaphone and all.

Olivia will spend plenty of time on the road in 2025 with more than a dozen festival dates, including headlining gigs at Governors Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Glastonbury in England.

But her latest leg will include a few solo shows, with dates scheduled in Mexico City and Dublin, as well as two nights in Manchester that were previously postponed.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Aton Chile

More on Olivia Rodrigo: