Sabrina Carpenter flaunts coquette style in new alternate cover for Man's Best Friend
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled another alternate cover for her album, Man's Best Friend, as the countdown to its release continues.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old pop star dropped a new "special edition" cover for the record, which will debut on August 29.
The latest version shows Sabrina lounging on a blue chair while rocking a white tulle duster with a black trim.
The sheer look gives a peek at a black lingerie set, with bowed high heels completing the ensemble.
A vinyl featuring the alternative artwork, which is now available for preorder, consists of a special rose-colored disc to match the numerous bouquets of followers surrounding the Nonsense artist on the cover.
Sabrina's album announcement sparked some controversy last month, as some fans felt that the cover art – which features the singer being held by her hair as she kneels at a man's feet – was degrading rather than empowering.
But the Grammy winner brushed off the drama the best way she knows how – with her trademark sense of humor.
Sabrina Carpenter unveils alternatives to controversial Man's Best Friend cover
Amid the uproar, Sabrina debuted an alternative cover that she said was "approved by God" – this time showing her standing up with her hand on a man's arm on what seems to be a dance floor.
That version, along with the latest alternate artwork, seems to be run-of-the-mill special editions, rather than a full-on new cover, meaning that the OG image will remain the primary cover.
Offering various special editions has been a common trend among today's biggest pop stars, with artists like Taylor Swift soaring to the top of the charts with the help of multiple vinyl variants available for sale.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter