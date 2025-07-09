Sabrina Carpenter flaunts coquette style in new alternate cover for Man's Best Friend

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled another alternate cover for her album , Man's Best Friend, as the countdown to its release continues.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old pop star dropped a new "special edition" cover for the record, which will debut on August 29.

The latest version shows Sabrina lounging on a blue chair while rocking a white tulle duster with a black trim.

The sheer look gives a peek at a black lingerie set, with bowed high heels completing the ensemble.

A vinyl featuring the alternative artwork, which is now available for preorder, consists of a special rose-colored disc to match the numerous bouquets of followers surrounding the Nonsense artist on the cover.

Sabrina's album announcement sparked some controversy last month, as some fans felt that the cover art – which features the singer being held by her hair as she kneels at a man's feet – was degrading rather than empowering.

But the Grammy winner brushed off the drama the best way she knows how – with her trademark sense of humor.