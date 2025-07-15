Has Paige DeSorbo moved on with a new boyfriend after Craig Conover split?
New York, New York - Reality star Paige DeSorbo has reportedly found a new romance following her split from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover.
According to a Monday report from Us Weekly, the 32-year-old has been "quietly dating Joe D'Amelio for a while now, and things between them are going really well."
Joe is not as much of a public figure as Paige, but he is said to work at the agency Klutch Sports Group, founded by Adele's fiancé Rich Paul, as a marketing executive, per Page Six.
"It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy," an insider dished.
Joe and Paige first sparked dating rumors when fans speculated that he was the "mystery man" she was spotted holding hands with at an NFL game back in January.
Earlier this month, the two were photographed looking cozy while on vacation in Capri, Italy, in snaps obtained by the celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi.
Insiders also spilled that Joe has met the Giggly Squad co-host's family and given him their stamp of approval.
"It's a different kind of relationship, and Paige is embracing that. She is having a lot of fun," a source said. "Friends have seen a different side of Paige and can tell she is really happy right now."
Paige DeSorbo spills the tea on her split from Craig Conover
Paige announced her split from Craig last December, and the two have since exchanged bombshell revelations about the end of their three-year romance on their respective Bravo series.
During the Summer House season 9 reunion, Paige questioned her ex's claims that he had purchased a custom engagement ring for her and admitted that his tendency to twist the truth contributed to their breakup.
Craig, who has since moved on with model Natalie Buffett, fired back last month by sharing time-stamped photos of the alleged ring during an appearance on The Toast.
Paige has also confirmed the long-standing rumor that the Southern Charm star had been kicked out of her co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding, revealing that Craig had been "belligerently drunk" at the celebration.
While fans can expect to get the inside scoop on Craig's post-split life on season 11 of Southern Charm, Paige has decided to step away from reality TV for the time being and will not be returning for the next season of Summer House.
Cover photo: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP