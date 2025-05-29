Paige DeSorbo hits back at Craig Conover's breakup claims: "That ring doesn't exist"

New York, New York - Reality star Paige DeSorbo hit back at her ex Craig Conover's claims about their breakup during part 1 of the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion.

Paige DeSorbo (r.) hit back at her ex Craig Conover's claims about their breakup during part 1 of the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion. © Collage: Dave Kotinsky & John Nacion / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday's episode kicked off with host Andy Cohen pressing Paige for her side of the breakup after Craig took the hot seat on Southern Charm's season 10 reunion back in March.

The 32-year-old podcast host was quick to admit she didn't believe Craig's claims that he had purchased a custom engagement ring for her before the split, saying simply, "That ring does not exist."

She noted that the 36-year-old Winter House alum – whose penchant for lying hasn't exactly been a secret – did not ask her father for permission to propose, further suggesting to her that the ring story was not true.

Andy reminded Paige that Craig said during a March episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had returned the ring that morning – a claim Paige called quite "convenient."

"Him and his new girlfriend went and returned my ring? I don't think so, Andy. That's insane," she quipped.

Among other revelations, Paige spilled that their three-year romance was far from "smooth sailing," confessing that they had secretly broken up for a few days in February 2024.