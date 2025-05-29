Paige DeSorbo hits back at Craig Conover's breakup claims: "That ring doesn't exist"
New York, New York - Reality star Paige DeSorbo hit back at her ex Craig Conover's claims about their breakup during part 1 of the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion.
Wednesday's episode kicked off with host Andy Cohen pressing Paige for her side of the breakup after Craig took the hot seat on Southern Charm's season 10 reunion back in March.
The 32-year-old podcast host was quick to admit she didn't believe Craig's claims that he had purchased a custom engagement ring for her before the split, saying simply, "That ring does not exist."
She noted that the 36-year-old Winter House alum – whose penchant for lying hasn't exactly been a secret – did not ask her father for permission to propose, further suggesting to her that the ring story was not true.
Andy reminded Paige that Craig said during a March episode of Watch What Happens Live that he had returned the ring that morning – a claim Paige called quite "convenient."
"Him and his new girlfriend went and returned my ring? I don't think so, Andy. That's insane," she quipped.
Among other revelations, Paige spilled that their three-year romance was far from "smooth sailing," confessing that they had secretly broken up for a few days in February 2024.
Paige DeSorbo dishes on Craig Conover split during Summer House season 9 reunion
Paige also explained that the decision to share the news of their split publicly in December 2024 came after she learned Craig was out on vacation and "acting single."
She opted to announce the breakup on her Giggly Squad podcast to squash online concerns about Craig cheating, but noted that she did "everything in my power to not have a breakup where it was Team Me or Team Him."
"But he wasn't gonna let me go easy," she said.
In the Summer House season 9 finale, Paige revealed that the breakup was sparked by the realization that she hadn't been fantasizing about their future as Craig had been.
"You deserve to have the love of your life, and I feel like I do, too. I can't pretend that we don't have these issues," she recalled telling him.
Fans are in for even more tea-spilling on Paige and Craig, Lexi and Jesse, and the rest of this season's drama when the Summer House season 9 reunion continues next Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.
Cover photo: Collage: Dave Kotinsky & John Nacion / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP