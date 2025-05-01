Paige DeSorbo spills the secrets of her dating life after split from Craig Conover

New York, New York - Reality star Paige DeSorbo has opened up about her dating life since splitting from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover.

Paige DeSorbo confirmed she's "definitely dating" after her breakup with Craig Conover but isn't "jumping into anything serious" just yet. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After three years together, Paige and Craig revealed they were going their separate ways last December.

Now, the Summer House star has told People that while she's "definitely having fun" in her new single era, she isn't quite ready to get into another long-term relationship.

"I'm definitely not jumping into anything serious right now," Paige told the outlet.

"I want to focus on my career, and I want to do things when I want to do them, with who I want to do them with, so I'm just enjoying my time."

But the 32-year-old added that she's "definitely dating and texting back," and clarified that she does still hope to get married one day.

"I'm not standing on the side of, 'I don't want children and I hate men. I never want to get married.' I want to get married. I want to have a baby," she said.

"I can't wait for that part of my life, but I want to do it when I want to do it, and I want to do it with the person I want to do it with."

While Paige may be single, her ex recently revealed that he has someone new in his life.