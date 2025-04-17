Paige DeSorbo makes shocking new confession about Craig Conover split

New York, New York - Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has shared some emotional new details about her split from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo (r.) has shared some emotional new details about her split from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover. © Collage: Terry Wyatt & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old podcast host chatted with Vulture for a story published on Wednesday highlighting the female stars of the Hamptons-set Bravo series.

Paige addressed her allegations that Craig was texting other girls during their three-year romance, telling the outlet, "Honestly, I don't know if it was platonic or anything more, but there were multiple times in our relationship where I gave him so much grace."

"Like, should I have broken up with him a year and a half ago when I saw him texting hearts to a girl? Probably," she continued. "But again, I loved him and I wanted to marry him."

Paige's claims about Craig's texting habits were revealed at the end of Summer House's season 9 premiere, where she took aim at the 36-year-old Southern Charm star for not denying online rumors that she had cheated on him.

"You're gonna let people say that I'm a cheater? I caught you texting two b***hes in the course of our relationship?" she said.



Craig has since denied the allegations, but the Summer House girls revealed in the interview that many of them had "protected" him over the course of his relationship with Paige.

Now, though, Ciara Miller said "all bets are off."

On Wednesday's episode of Summer House, Paige got candid about her fears over breaking up with Craig, admitting in a chat with Ciara that she worried he would think she's a "b***h" and that the public would turn on her.