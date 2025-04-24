Paige DeSorbo fires back at ex Craig Conover in bombshell WWHL appearance

New York, New York - Reality star Paige DeSorbo paid her first post-breakup visit to the Bravo Clubhouse for an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday – and she held nothing back.

Paige DeSorbo (r.) addresses all of the gossip surrounding her split from Craig Conover on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old Summer House star faced a slew of questions about her split from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover, and she made it clear she has no regrets about ending things, despite the backlash she faced from some fans.

"I would take the hate ten times over if it meant I'm at where I am in my life now," Paige told host Andy Cohen.

Still, she revealed that the biggest misconception among fans was that she was "leading Craig on" during their three-year romance.



"I loved him. I wanted to marry him. That was very real," the Giggly Squad host said.

Paige also confirmed Craig's claims that the split was not mutual but added, "I felt like he was saying that because he wanted to be the victim, wanted people to be like, 'She did it. She caused this.'"

She also criticized the 37-year-old Southern Charm star for "leaning into" speculation that she had cheated on him but said she ultimately didn't need him to "defend" her from the false allegations.

Paige also weighed in on Craig's new romance with model Natalie Buffett, saying that she was "so happy for him." As for herself, she confirmed that she's "dating" but has not been involved in "anything serious" since the December 2024 split.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paige responded to some of the comments about her and Craig's relationship that aired on Southern Charm's latest season.