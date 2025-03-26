Disney execs reportedly pushed Rachel Zegler to delete Palestine solidarity post
Los Angeles, California - A new report has revealed the pressure Disney put on Snow White star Rachel Zegler to walk back her public support for Palestine ahead of the live-action princess film's debut.
A report by Variety published Tuesday shed light on the studio's reactions to the 23-year-old actor sharing a message of solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's unrelenting assault on Gaza.
Under an X post thanking fans for their support of the first official Snow White trailer, Zegler added, "and always remember, free palestine."
According to the outlet, Disney executives immediately sought to pressure Zegler into deleting the message.
Snow White's powerhouse producer, Marc Platt, even flew to New York to speak with Zegler face-to-face, but the West Side Story star held firm, and the post was never deleted.
The studio again sought to quiet Zegler after she expressed discontent with the results of the 2024 presidential election and wrote on Instagram, "may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace."
Zegler later apologized and said she "let my emotions get the best of me," adding, "I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own."
Variety noted that Disney paid for a "social media guru" to vet Zegler's social media posts up until Snow White's opening.
The report also addressed the alleged "bad blood" between Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation.
Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot scheduled separately amid Snow White press
Variety affirmed that Zegler and Gadot "got along well" while shooting Snow White, but online speculation has repeatedly pitted the two against one another, in no small part due to their drastically different stances on Israel's war on Gaza.
Gadot, who is from Israel, served two years in the Israeli Defense Forces and has continued to back the military amid its assault on the Gaza Strip, where at least 50,000 Palestinians have been killed – though the true death toll is believed to be scores higher.
The 39-year-old Wonder Woman star had initially condemned the deaths of innocent Palestinians and Israelis in an Instagram story, but later removed the reference to Palestinians.
The co-stars have made a few public promotional appearances together, but Disney opted to schedule them separately for much of the Snow White press tour. Zegler also omitted Gadot from numerous social media posts featuring the movie's cast and crew in celebration of its premiere.
In the wake of Snow White's disappointing box office numbers and revived right-wing scrutiny over Zegler's posts, critics have hailed her performance as the film's highlight amid a plot that struggled to recover from numerous reshoots.
