Disney execs reportedly pushed Rachel Zegler to delete Palestine solidarity post

A new report has revealed the pressure Disney put on Snow White star Rachel Zegler to walk back her public support for Palestine ahead of the live-action princess film's debut. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

A report by Variety published Tuesday shed light on the studio's reactions to the 23-year-old actor sharing a message of solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's unrelenting assault on Gaza.

Under an X post thanking fans for their support of the first official Snow White trailer, Zegler added, "and always remember, free palestine."

According to the outlet, Disney executives immediately sought to pressure Zegler into deleting the message.

Snow White's powerhouse producer, Marc Platt, even flew to New York to speak with Zegler face-to-face, but the West Side Story star held firm, and the post was never deleted.

The studio again sought to quiet Zegler after she expressed discontent with the results of the 2024 presidential election and wrote on Instagram, "may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace."

Zegler later apologized and said she "let my emotions get the best of me," adding, "I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own."



Variety noted that Disney paid for a "social media guru" to vet Zegler's social media posts up until Snow White's opening.

The report also addressed the alleged "bad blood" between Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation.