Rihanna stirs up renewed marriage rumors with massive diamond ring!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's latest street style look featured a very big diamond ring – does this mean she and A$AP Rocky are hiding something?

Rihanna has sparked rumors that she's engaged or even married to longtime partner A$AP Rocky, as the Fenty mogul is sporting a new ring! © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but RiRi's ring has further hinted that she secretly wed the Praise the Lord rapper!

On Sunday, the Fenty mogul was spotted grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills and slayed her street style in an all-black fit that featured a silk top and matching black leggings.

She completed her ensemble with a black purse, while her hair was styled in a short bob and loose curls.

But the pièce de résistance was the striking ring on her left ring finger, which looked like a square-cut diamond in a white gold or platinum band, surrounded by smaller diamonds on all four sides.

Does this mean that RiRi and Rocky are engaged or possibly married?

The lovebirds first sparked marriage talk when they were spotted in Milan in September.