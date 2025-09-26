A$AP Rocky drops big hint that he and Rihanna got married!

A$AP Rocky (r.) seemingly suggests that he and Rihanna have already tied the knot during his interview with Elle. © IMAGO / Photo News

The rapper played coy during his Tuesday interview with Elle after being asked what he looks forward to when he becomes a husband.

Rocky replied, "How you know I'm not already a husband?"

He then reportedly laughed and said, I'm still not gonna confirm it."

The 36-year-old is expecting his third baby with the nine-time Grammy-winning musician, and the two are already parents to sons RZA and Riot Rose.

Though he didn't spill any more tea on possibly being married to RiRi, Rocky did share his thoughts on her third pregnancy.

"I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl," he admitted, adding, "Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know."