Rihanna teases her new album: "I'm ready to go there"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna spilled more tea on her anticipated ninth studio album , but it seems that fans may have to wait a bit longer!

Rihanna dished on the progress she's making with her ninth studio album and why it'll be worth the wait. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

In her cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the nine-time Grammy-winner teased that her long-awaited ninth project, dubbed "R9" by fans, will be worth the wait.

RiRi first clarified that the album won't be a reggae record despite past gossip, telling the outlet, "Way off! There's no genre now. That's why I waited."

She explained that when approaching the album, "I was just like, 'No, it's not me. It's not right. It's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this. I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour.'"

The Fenty mogul added, "After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait."