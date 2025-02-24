Rihanna teases her new album: "I'm ready to go there"
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna spilled more tea on her anticipated ninth studio album, but it seems that fans may have to wait a bit longer!
In her cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the nine-time Grammy-winner teased that her long-awaited ninth project, dubbed "R9" by fans, will be worth the wait.
RiRi first clarified that the album won't be a reggae record despite past gossip, telling the outlet, "Way off! There's no genre now. That's why I waited."
She explained that when approaching the album, "I was just like, 'No, it's not me. It's not right. It's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this. I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour.'"
The Fenty mogul added, "After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait."
When will Rihanna drop R9?
RiRi, who shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, has been giving mixed signals on the album's release due to her multiple studio sightings.
The Work artist admitted, "I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more."
RiRi says she feels "really optimistic" about the untitled album, concluding, "This feels right. It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this. This body needs to come out, and I'm ready to go there."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red