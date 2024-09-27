Rihanna and A$AP Rocky trigger marriage rumors at Milan Fashion Week!

Milan, Italy - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dressed to the nines while enjoying Milan Fashion Week!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (r.) were decked out in Bottega Veneta looks for Milan Fashion Week. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her rapper-boo skipped out on the star-studded Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show – but they most made quite the appearance at the afterparty!



RiRi and Rocky were captured decked out in attire from the Italian fashion house, with the mom of two slaying in a trendy butter-yellow minidress that featured silver chain straps under an ivory woven leather jacket.

She layered the look with a brown-and-white looping faux-fur scarf around while adding a diamond collar necklace complete with yellow crystals, shimmering hoops, and statement shades.

Meanwhile, the Sundress rapper, who was born Rakim Mayers, naturally matched his longtime partner with a stripped button-up and plaid jacket with a sage green tie and blue jeans.

He added chunky black leather boots and an eye-catching red-and-yellow snakeskin bag to his fit.