Rihanna taps A$AP and son RZA to model for new Savage x Fenty campaign

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's partner A$AP Rocky and the couple's 2-year-old son RZA modeled for her new Savage x Fenty fashion campaign.

RZA starred alongside dad A$AP Rocky on Tuesday for a new Savage x Fenty Classics collection of menswear like boxers, briefs, and t-shirts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@savagexfenty

Baby's first ad campaign! Well, second... he's really getting a jump on things, isn't he?

Pictures from the photo shoot show the proud papa flexing his muscles and sporting a black tank top and boxer briefs to match the same (much tinier) outfit on RZA.

Though RiRi filed a Fenty Kids trademark in January 2023, the brand doesn't offer kids' clothing just yet.

The couple's other son, 11-month-old Riot, was not featured in the campaign this time – though he also had a moment in the spotlight as well in June!

The Purple Swag artist previously modeled for Bottega Veneta's Portraits of Fatherhood campaign alongside both of his sons, a black-and-white series created in honor of Father's Day and to announce Rocky as the brand's newest ambassador.

