Rihanna and A$AP Rocky marriage rumors serve more hot takes

Los Angeles, California - It seems that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't tied the knot just yet, but the two reportedly have plans to head down the aisle soon!

Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky are apparently not married just yet, but wedding bells are still in the future for them. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What's the real deal, RiRi?

According to US Weekly, all those marriage rumors swirling around RiRi and Rocky as of late are... just rumors.

Despite the Fashion Killa rapper publicly referring to his pregnant girlfriend recently as his "wife," an insider dished to the outlet that the couple have "talked about getting married down the line" but haven't made things official.

"They both think of each other as the one they're going to spend the rest of their life with."

Yet, another source spilled that despite the expecting parents' "inner circle" not buying the wedding gossip, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the two secretly got hitched already.

"They are actually enjoying this guessing game that's going on amongst fans and even their close friends," the second informant added.