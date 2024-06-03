Rupert Murdoch has tied the knot for the fifth time – at the age of 93

Los Angeles, California - Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has married for the fifth time at the age of 93, in a ceremony at his vineyard in California.

Murdoch married retired Russian molecular biologist Elena Zhukova (67) on Saturday, after reports of the couple’s engagement first emerged in March.



In wedding photographs released to the media, Murdoch, wearing a black suit with a yellow patterned tie, is smiling next to his new wife.

The Australian-born media magnate, who stood down as chairman of Fox and News Corp last year, had been married four times before.

His engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was called off just two weeks after being announced in April 2023.

Murdoch married his first wife, former flight attendant Patricia Booker, in 1956, and they had one daughter, Prudence.

After their divorce 11 years later, his second marriage to Anna Torv, a trainee journalist he met while she was working on one of his Australian titles, lasted more than 30 years.

At various times, each of their three adult children, Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James, appeared to be in line to inherit his media empire.