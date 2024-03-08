Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is engaged once again – at 92

New York , New York - Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is not giving up on love – even at age 92.

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced he plans to get married again this June. © REUTERS

Murdoch announced Thursday that he plans to wed his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, in June, The New York Times reported.



Murdoch has been married four times before.

His roller-coaster personal life is often fodder for the tabloid newspaper industry that he helped create on three continents.

Last year, Murdoch announced his engagement to dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith, but called off the planned nuptials less than a month later.

Zhukova, who immigrated to the United States from Russia, is a retired molecular biologist who at 67 is a quarter century younger than Murdoch, The Times said.

Her daughter, Dasha Zhukova, an arts patron and entrepreneur, was formerly married to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, The Times said.

Murdoch's wedding will reportedly take place at his California vineyard and estate, Moraga.