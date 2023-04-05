Rupert Murdoch's engagement is off after abrupt end to whirlwind romance

New York, New York - Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's recent engagement to Ann Lesley Smith has been called off, according to reports.

The 92-year-old, who has been married four times previously, announced his engagement to Smith in a little over two weeks ago.



But Murdoch has now called off the engagement with the former San Francisco police chaplain after becoming uncomfortable with her evangelical Christian views, according to Vanity Fair.

His most recent divorce from model and actor Jerry Hall was finalized in August last year, following a six-year marriage.

Announcing the engagement to 66-year-old Smith in the New York Post last month, Murdoch revealed that the couple had met at a vineyard in California in September 2022.

The wedding was intended to take place in late summer and they were to split their time between California, the UK, Montana and New York, it was claimed.