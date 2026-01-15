Sabrina Carpenter gets fans buzzing with new Super Bowl tease

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter may not be performing at this year's Super Bowl, but she's still gearing up to make a splash during the Big Game!

Sabrina Carpenter will make her Super Bowl ad debut next month. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old appeared in a teaser for her campaign with Pringles – marking her official Super Bowl commercial debut.

In the clip, Sabrina plays into her signature sense of humor as she removes the petals from a flower... made of Pringles, that is!



She picks the chips off one at a time, saying, "He loves me, he loves me not."

At the end, she declares, "He loves me!" before on-screen text teases February 8, 2026 – the date of Super Bowl LX.

As the NFL playoffs are ongoing, fans will still have to wait and see which teams will be taking the field, but one thing that is confirmed is that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

This may be Sabrina's first time in a Super Bowl ad, but it won't be her first viral commercial.

The Espresso singer played into her Grammy-winning hit by becoming the face of the Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso drink at Dunkin' Donuts back in 2024.