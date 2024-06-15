Sabrina Carpenter's hairstylist spills the secret behind her viral look
Sabrina Carpenter's retro-chic hairstyle has got the beauty world entranced. Lucky for us, the coquette queen's hairstylist spilled some tips and tricks for achieving the windswept 'do.
Fresh off of her triumphant Gov Ball performance in New York City and as an opener for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour before that, the 25-year-old has been trending up a storm as of late.
Hairstylist Scott King met Sabrina after working together on a magazine shoot. The two have been working together for almost a decade now, and her now-iconic curtain-banged performance blowout is his brainchild.
"You want to create a signature look that will withstand running, dancing, and performing for 1.5 hours," he told PEOPLE.
He further explained that the hairstyles they chose for her Emails I Can't Send era were created to match the "soft and pretty and angelic" vibe of the album.
"The hairstyles that we have chosen go with the vibe of the album," King explains.
"It's about love and heartbreak, so we wanted her hair to be very romantic to match that."
How to achieve Sabrina Carpenter's hair look
According to King, his holy grail products are from the beauty brand Hairstory.
He told PEOPLE that he uses the brand's Dressed Up heat protectant spray and Underdressed texturizing spray on Sabrina, as well as the Hair Balm and Powder dry shampoo to "[keep] the hair full of body and volume throughout the show."
The stylist then explained how he first blows out the Feather singer's hair, then sets it with an iron, and finally takes it down to brush it to perfection.
On his Instagram, King also cites using products from Joico for Sabrina's Coachella shows, including the brand's Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème and the Joico Body Shake texturizing finisher.
Will you be trying the Sabrina Carpenter hair for yourself?
Cover photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP