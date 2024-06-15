Sabrina Carpenter's hairstylist spills the secret behind her viral look

Sabrina Carpenter's retro-chic hairstyle has got the beauty world entranced. Lucky for us, the coquette queen's hairstylist spilled some tips and tricks for achieving the windswept 'do.

Sabrina Carpenter's (c.) retro-chic hairstyle has got the beauty world entranced! © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fresh off of her triumphant Gov Ball performance in New York City and as an opener for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour before that, the 25-year-old has been trending up a storm as of late.

Hairstylist Scott King met Sabrina after working together on a magazine shoot. The two have been working together for almost a decade now, and her now-iconic curtain-banged performance blowout is his brainchild.

"You want to create a signature look that will withstand running, dancing, and performing for 1.5 hours," he told PEOPLE.

He further explained that the hairstyles they chose for her Emails I Can't Send era were created to match the "soft and pretty and angelic" vibe of the album.

"The hairstyles that we have chosen go with the vibe of the album," King explains.



"It's about love and heartbreak, so we wanted her hair to be very romantic to match that."