Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to "that me espresso" with buzzy new collab!
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has brought her top hit Espresso to Dunkin' Donuts with an all-new drink!
That's that her espresso!
On Monday, the 25-year-old singer was revealed as the newest star to join forces with the coffee chain in a chic ad filled with her signature cheeky humor.
In the clip, Sabrina showed off her new Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso drink by informing everyone on set that she was "shakin' that ess."
The new oat milk drink will debut at Dunkin' on Tuesday, December 31, and fans can even pick up an exclusive Sabrina-inspired espresso shaker on their website for $12.99.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting the collab, the Nonsense artist admitted she wasn't too confident about Espresso when she first debuted the song over the summer.
"I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again," she said.
Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso shakes up the music scene
Her risk certainly paid off, as Espresso dominated the charts so much after its release that it was named Spotify's most-streamed song of the year.
The track is up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Sabrina is also nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Song of the Year.
She shared her hopes that the new Dunkin' drink will take off just as much as the song, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm excited to see my fans taking pictures with it and going out and just hopefully – I mean, it sounds kind of cliché – but its creating memories in a way, I think, with them for me."
