Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to "that me espresso" with buzzy new collab!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has brought her top hit Espresso to Dunkin' Donuts with an all-new drink!

Sabrina Carpenter has brought "that me espresso" to Dunkin' Donuts with a new drink inspired by her hit song, Espresso, debuting on Tuesday. © Collage: Dunkin' & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

That's that her espresso!

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer was revealed as the newest star to join forces with the coffee chain in a chic ad filled with her signature cheeky humor.

In the clip, Sabrina showed off her new Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso drink by informing everyone on set that she was "shakin' that ess."

The new oat milk drink will debut at Dunkin' on Tuesday, December 31, and fans can even pick up an exclusive Sabrina-inspired espresso shaker on their website for $12.99.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting the collab, the Nonsense artist admitted she wasn't too confident about Espresso when she first debuted the song over the summer.

"I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again," she said.