Did Sabrina Carpenter shade ex Barry Keoghan at his hometown show?

Dublin, Ireland - Sabrina Carpenter just seemingly threw some vicious shade at her ex boyfriend Irish actor Barry Keoghan... in his own hometown of Dublin!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) just threw some vicious shade at her ex, Irish actor Barry Keoghan (l.), in his own hometown of Dublin! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing," the Feather artist said on Monday at her Short n' Sweet tour stop in Dublin.

"But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work," she joked in an apparent reference to Barry.

Adding insult to injury, Sab reportedly performed her hit song Please Please Please right after the jab.

The Saltburn actor famously starred alongside his then-boo in the music video for the song, which many fans think was written about him.

Sabrina and Barry split in December of 2024 after a year of dating, with a source telling People that the couple had taken a break due to their busy schedules.

Afterward, however, there were rumors that Barry had allegedly cheated on the Espresso singer with influencer Breckie Hill.