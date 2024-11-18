Sabrina Carpenter "arrests" SNL's Domingo, sings with Christina Aguilera at Short n' Sweet LA stop!

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter iconically "arrested" Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez, who plays playful Domingo, on her latest Short n' Sweet Tour stop.

Finally – it's the duo we've been waiting for!

On Sunday night, the 25-year-old artist "arrested" a fan in the audience for being "too hot," like she does during every show.

This time, however, the "fan" turned out to be none other than Saturday Night Live's Domingo, hilariously portrayed by Marcello Hernandez.

A video from the concert shows Domingo's hilarious introduction, which had fans in stitches.

"My name's Domingo," he stated.

When she asks where he's from, he cheekily responds, "I'm from Miami, baby," and she says, "I wish you were from my bedroom."

He then sings the words, "I'm the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent," to the tune of the sultry song Bed Chem.

The SNL skit that inspired the moment gained massive traction when Ariana Grande performed an off-key rendition of Sabrina's hit Espresso.