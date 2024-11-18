Sabrina Carpenter "arrests" SNL's Domingo, sings with Christina Aguilera at Short n' Sweet LA stop!
Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter iconically "arrested" Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez, who plays playful Domingo, on her latest Short n' Sweet Tour stop.
Finally – it's the duo we've been waiting for!
On Sunday night, the 25-year-old artist "arrested" a fan in the audience for being "too hot," like she does during every show.
This time, however, the "fan" turned out to be none other than Saturday Night Live's Domingo, hilariously portrayed by Marcello Hernandez.
A video from the concert shows Domingo's hilarious introduction, which had fans in stitches.
"My name's Domingo," he stated.
When she asks where he's from, he cheekily responds, "I'm from Miami, baby," and she says, "I wish you were from my bedroom."
He then sings the words, "I'm the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent," to the tune of the sultry song Bed Chem.
The SNL skit that inspired the moment gained massive traction when Ariana Grande performed an off-key rendition of Sabrina's hit Espresso.
SNL re-creates viral Domingo formula as Christina Aguilera makes a Short n' Sweet cameo
With perfect comedic timing, the Feather artist asked, "Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?"
Domingo then channeled his viral energy, responding in sing-song style: "Came all this way had to explain direct from Domingo. Sabrina's a friend, she's like my sis... but I would hook up though."
But the fun didn't stop there!
On Saturday night's episode of SNL, host Charli XCX joined the fan craze by starring in her own version of the sketch, performing Chappell Roan's HOT TO GO!
As if the weekend couldn't get any more thrilling, history was made when Sabrina surprised fans by bringing out pop sensation Christina Aguilera for performances of What a Girl Wants and Ain't No Other Man. What a special treat!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & sabs_media