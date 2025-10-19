Sabrina Carpenter spoofs Taylor Swift and claps back at Man's Best Friend controversy on SNL

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter got the last laugh as she hit back at her critics and showed off her acting chops during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Sabrina Carpenter served as the host and musical guest on the latest episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Saturday's episode saw the 26-year-old take on double duty as the host and musical guest to promote her latest album, Man's Best Friend.

During her monologue, Sabrina poked fun at the controversy surrounding the record's cover art and her overall provocative image.

"Everyone thinks of me as this, like, horndog pop star, but there's really so much more to me. I'm not just horny. I'm also turned on, and I'm sexually charged," she quipped. "And I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia. It's so big and it's hard..."

She addressed the uproar over Man's Best Friend cover, which sees her on all fours as a man holds her by the hair, as she joked that the photo's editing is to blame

The Nonsense artist then showed an expanded version that saw SNL cast member Bowen Yang as the mystery man holding her hair.

"If you zoom out, it's clearly a picture from the [SNL] 50th anniversary special of Bowen helping me up by the hair... after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line," she said as the image enlarged further.

Elsewhere in the show, Sabrina performed two of her hit songs and participated in some fan-favorite sketches – including one that riffed on her pal Taylor Swift's new song.