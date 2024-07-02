Selena Gomez flaunts "soft glam" makeup look by Rare Beauty
New York, New York - Selena Gomez showed off her rare beauty in a stunning "soft glam" makeup look crafted by A-list-approved artist Hung Vanngo.
The makeup mastermind shared a new photo of the 31-year-old's latest look to Instagram on Saturday and revealed the products he used to create the elegant glam.
Unsurprisingly, Selena's face beat was powered entirely by her billion-dollar cosmetics company, Rare Beauty.
Among the highlights were the Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, Kind Words Matte Lipstick & Lip Liner, and the brand's beloved Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush.
The makeup was done for Selena's appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in New York City, where the multi-hyphenate shared her wisdom on philanthropy.
The Love On singer has used her best-selling beauty brand to bolster resources for youth mental health through the Rare Impact Fund, which has pledged to raise $100 million for organizations working to provide such resources for young people.
1% of all sales from Rare Beauty are donated directly to the fund.
Mental health has been an important cause for Selena over the course of her career, and she's worked to reduce stigma on the topic by getting candid about her own struggles with bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rarebeauty