Selena Gomez flaunts "soft glam" makeup look by Rare Beauty

New York, New York - Selena Gomez showed off her rare beauty in a stunning "soft glam" makeup look crafted by A-list-approved artist Hung Vanngo.

Selena Gomez rocked a stunning "soft glam" look using products from her makeup line, Rare Beauty. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rarebeauty

The makeup mastermind shared a new photo of the 31-year-old's latest look to Instagram on Saturday and revealed the products he used to create the elegant glam.

Unsurprisingly, Selena's face beat was powered entirely by her billion-dollar cosmetics company, Rare Beauty.

Among the highlights were the Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, Kind Words Matte Lipstick & Lip Liner, and the brand's beloved Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush.

The makeup was done for Selena's appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in New York City, where the multi-hyphenate shared her wisdom on philanthropy.

The Love On singer has used her best-selling beauty brand to bolster resources for youth mental health through the Rare Impact Fund, which has pledged to raise $100 million for organizations working to provide such resources for young people.

1% of all sales from Rare Beauty are donated directly to the fund.