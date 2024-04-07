Selena Gomez brings back Barbiecore for Rare Beauty blush debut

New York, New York - Selena Gomez was pretty in pink at the star-studded launch of a new powder blush from her Rare Beauty makeup brand.

Selena Gomez rocked an all-pink ensemble for the launch of Rare Beauty's new powder blush. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old proved that the Barbiecore fashion trend isn't over just yet as she stepped out at Saturday's New York event.

Selena's look featured a bubblegum pink, long-sleeve minidress with a matching trench coat and pointed heels.

Fitting with the evening's theme, the Only Murders in the Building actor's pink fashion perfectly coordinated with her new rouge, which she wore in the shade Cheer.

Rare Beauty has earned quite the reputation for their blush – particularly their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which is almost always sold out.

Now, fans can get their hands on a powder version of the blush in a move sure to elevate the brand's market power even further.

Selena launched Rare Beauty back in 2019, and she has used the best-selling cosmetics collection to aid philanthropic causes close to her heart.

The Rare Impact Fund, which takes a portion of all Rare Beauty sales, focuses on mental health and ensuring young people have access to necessary resources.