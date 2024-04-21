Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham's star-studded birthday bash!

London, UK - The Spice Girls reunited for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party which saw celebrity appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek.

Victoria Beckham reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates in honor of her milestone 50th bithday. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 1990s girl group, comprised of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Victoria, were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

Victoria's husband, former England footballer David Beckham, posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.

Victoria also posted the video to her social media and wrote: "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!"

The fashion designer, known as Posh Spice, reunited with her bandmates at the party, which was reported to have taken place at Oswald's private members' club in Mayfair, with celebrities including Cruise and Hayek photographed outside the London address.

Other celebrities who were snapped arriving and exiting the party include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay, Marc Anthony, who is godfather to Posh and Beck’s son Cruz, and Eva Longoria, who is godmother to their daughter Harper.

Prior to the celebrations, Victoria posted to Instagram to say that she felt "so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone" and added that she was grateful for the "unconditional love and support" of her husband David.