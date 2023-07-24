Victoria Beckham sings as Posh Spice and teases Spice Girls return!

Miami, Florida - Posh Spice is back! If karaoke counts, that is.

Victoria Beckham and her soccer star hubby David Backham sang Spice Girls karaoke over the weekend in Miami. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/victoriabeckham & FIONA HANSON / PRESS ASSOCIATION / AFP

Victoria Beckham brought out her Spice Girls alter ego over the weekend to serenade husband David Beckham while celebrating soccer star Lionel Messi's debut with the Inter Miami soccer team. They joined a star-studded stadium, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Marc Anthony, and Serena Williams.

But it is the Spice Girls icon's very interesting antics after the team's win that are sparking excitement.

In a dimly lit room, Victoria Beckham belted out the 1996 Spice Girls hit Say You'll Be There alongside her boo and toward a group of party-goers who yelled and joined in the chorus, according to a video she posted on TikTok.

David Beckham, who co-owns Miami's Major League Soccer team, could also be seen in a separate video snippet posted on Instagram, embracing Victoria as he croons the song's soulful background vocals into the microphone.

In the caption on her Instagram post, Victoria Beckham assured her fans, "No really I did not drink that much," following up with a slew of cocktail emojis. But it was the caption on her TikTok that created buzz.

"Warm up the vocals in Miami!" she wrote. "More to come!" She capped that off with a shushing emoji.

Does Posh have a Spice Girls secret to spill?