Has Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino?
Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino!
Per the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple revealed they have "major issues" in their relationship.
The 27-year-old actor has been linked to the 41-year-old restaurateur since 2018, and they quietly got engaged in 2022.
As an insider revealed, the pair are going through a "rough patch" and have decided to postpone the wedding as they "reassess" whether they still want to be together.
Rumors about the state of the pair's romance went viral after Sydney deleted a picture of herself kissing Jonathan from her Instagram page.
Although the two have not yet officially broken up, it's unclear whether there will ever be a new date for the wedding.
Jonathan and Sydney have not been seen together since January, and the Anyone but You actor has reportedly been staying in a hotel in Beverly Hills since mid-February.
Sydney Sweeny and Jonathan Davino reportedly going through "rough patch"
Another insider told Us Weekly, "Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet.
"They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."
According to the tipster, Sydney had planned to tie the knot with Jonathan this spring.
"The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it," the source said. "Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."
The Madame Web star has a number of buzzy projects in the works, including a return to her hit series Euphoria.
Sydney is also set to star in the remake of 1960s sci-fi classic Barbarella and recently shot a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.
"A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments," the insider dished. "She doesn't have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship."
The source also revealed that her movie press tours can add some stress thanks to online speculation about potential romances between Sydney and her co-stars – though none of the rumors have proven to be true.
But the couple has been battling further "disconnect" over their timelines for settling down, with a source adding, "Sydney wants a family, wants to be married, but not as soon as she originally anticipated and not as soon as Jonathan wants."
