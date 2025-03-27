Has Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino?

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney (r.) has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple revealed they have "major issues" in their relationship.

The 27-year-old actor has been linked to the 41-year-old restaurateur since 2018, and they quietly got engaged in 2022.

As an insider revealed, the pair are going through a "rough patch" and have decided to postpone the wedding as they "reassess" whether they still want to be together.

Rumors about the state of the pair's romance went viral after Sydney deleted a picture of herself kissing Jonathan from her Instagram page.

Although the two have not yet officially broken up, it's unclear whether there will ever be a new date for the wedding.

Jonathan and Sydney have not been seen together since January, and the Anyone but You actor has reportedly been staying in a hotel in Beverly Hills since mid-February.

