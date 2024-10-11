Scooter Braun tells Taylor Swift fans "it's time to move on" from infamous feud

Los Angeles, California - Music executive Scooter Braun is looking to "move on" from his infamous feud with Taylor Swift .

Music executive Scooter Braun (l.) is looking to "move on" from his infamous feud with Taylor Swift. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Entertainment Weekly, Scooter recently revealed that he tuned into Max's documentary, Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which details the pair's dramatic falling out that ended with the 43-year-old CEO selling the masters of Taylor's first six albums without her consent.

"Look. It's five years later," he said. "I think, everyone, it's time to move on."

Scooter continued on to claim the docuseries, which debuted in June, "misrepresented" the situation.

"There were a lot of things that were misrepresented. I think that it's important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other," he said.

I" think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster's not real, and that hasn't happened. And that has not happened."

Scooter has made multiple attempts to bury the hatchet with Taylor over the years, but the Swifties (and Taylor herself) – aren't exactly a forgiving bunch.