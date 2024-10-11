Scooter Braun tells Taylor Swift fans "it's time to move on" from infamous feud
Los Angeles, California - Music executive Scooter Braun is looking to "move on" from his infamous feud with Taylor Swift.
Per Entertainment Weekly, Scooter recently revealed that he tuned into Max's documentary, Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which details the pair's dramatic falling out that ended with the 43-year-old CEO selling the masters of Taylor's first six albums without her consent.
"Look. It's five years later," he said. "I think, everyone, it's time to move on."
Scooter continued on to claim the docuseries, which debuted in June, "misrepresented" the situation.
"There were a lot of things that were misrepresented. I think that it's important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other," he said.
I" think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster's not real, and that hasn't happened. And that has not happened."
Scooter has made multiple attempts to bury the hatchet with Taylor over the years, but the Swifties (and Taylor herself) – aren't exactly a forgiving bunch.
Why do Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have such bad blood?
In 2019, Scooter's Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), where Taylor had been signed since she was 15.
In a controversial buy-and-sell move, Scooter then proceeded to sell the masters of the 34-year-old signer's first six albums to an investment firm.
Taylor has maintained that she was never given the opportunity to purchase her own masters as she had wished before Scooter made the $265 million deal.
The Karma artist opted to tell her side of the story directly to fans in 2020, and she ultimately unveiled her plans to re-record those first six albums – thus launching her "Taylor's Version" project, which has seen her re-record Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989 so far.
Each album contains new recordings of the original tracklist along with several "vault" songs that did not make the cut the first time around, thus incentivizing fans to purchase the new versions and devaluing the originals that Taylor no longer owns.
Swifties are eagerly anticipating the final two re-recordings of her self-titled debut and 2017's Reputation, but Taylor has yet to confirm when either of the elusive albums will finally drop.
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP