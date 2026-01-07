Sydney Sweeney dazzles in gold paint for nude shoot

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney 's stepping into the New Year dipped in gold, per her latest cover feature!

Sydney Sweeney stripped down for her newest interview feature after debunking those cosmetic surgery rumors. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old graced W Magazine's Best Performances Issue this week with a jaw-dropping image in honor of her two major film releases in 2025: The Housemaid and Christy.

Sydney posed completely nude for Tuesday's cover while covered in gold paint and donning a chunky, silver necklace, with her blonde bob styled in pin-up curls.

The White Lotus alum's bold shoot is a further clap back at those cosmetic surgery rumors – which she previously debunked during her Allure interview.

For her latest feature, Sydney dished on separating herself from her on-screen characters – specifically after playing boxing legend Christy Martin.

"I've always trained myself to separate as much as I can from my characters and not to put my own thoughts or memories into a scene," the Anyone But You star shared.