Sydney Sweeney issues a fiery clapback at plastic surgery rumors

Sydney Sweeney talked with Amanda Seyfried about beauty standards and debunked the online rumors that she got cosmetic procedures done on her body!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney had a spirited response to the online theories that she's gotten cosmetic procedures!

Sydney Sweeney (r.) told her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried (l.) why she never got any cosmetic procedures.
During the Euphoria alum's joint Allure interview with her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, Sydney shared which beauty rumor she wants to debunk.

"Let's debunk them all," she began. "I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."

Sydney continued, saying, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different."

She noted that "everybody on social media's insane," adding, "Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even!"

Will Sydney Sweeney change her mind on getting cosmetic procedures?

Sydney's had a bit of a controversial year following her American Eagle jeans ad – which she recently addressed again.

And, while the 28-year-old is adamant that she won't go under the knife, Amanda did say that some cosmetic procedures can be "really effective once you get older" – though she did stress that Sydney "doesn't need it yet."

The Mean Girls alum jokingly told her co-star that if she should change her mind on plastic surgery to "call her." Clearly, she has the names of some good doctors!

Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

