Sydney Sweeney issues a fiery clapback at plastic surgery rumors

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney had a spirited response to the online theories that she's gotten cosmetic procedures!

Sydney Sweeney (r.) told her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried (l.) why she never got any cosmetic procedures. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During the Euphoria alum's joint Allure interview with her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, Sydney shared which beauty rumor she wants to debunk.

"Let's debunk them all," she began. "I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."

Sydney continued, saying, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different."

She noted that "everybody on social media's insane," adding, "Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even!"