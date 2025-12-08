Sydney Sweeney issues a fiery clapback at plastic surgery rumors
Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney had a spirited response to the online theories that she's gotten cosmetic procedures!
During the Euphoria alum's joint Allure interview with her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, Sydney shared which beauty rumor she wants to debunk.
"Let's debunk them all," she began. "I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."
Sydney continued, saying, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different."
She noted that "everybody on social media's insane," adding, "Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even!"
Will Sydney Sweeney change her mind on getting cosmetic procedures?
Sydney's had a bit of a controversial year following her American Eagle jeans ad – which she recently addressed again.
And, while the 28-year-old is adamant that she won't go under the knife, Amanda did say that some cosmetic procedures can be "really effective once you get older" – though she did stress that Sydney "doesn't need it yet."
The Mean Girls alum jokingly told her co-star that if she should change her mind on plastic surgery to "call her." Clearly, she has the names of some good doctors!
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP