Sydney Sweeney debuts new look as she spills the tea on Euphoria season 3

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney chopped her signature blonde tresses for the AFI Fest screening of Christy!

Sydney Sweeney dished on the production for season 3 of Euphoria while showing off her new bob over the weekend. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 28-year-old pulled up to Saturday's premiere of the upcoming biopic with a stunning new bob.

Sydney paired her chic cut with a light, pink gown – a nod to the famed female boxer whom she portrays in the sports drama.

The gown featured a busty halter-top, a fitted corset with a belt, and intricate designs.

Meanwhile, Sydney recently returned to her breakout role as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, and she told Variety on the red carpet that she will complete filming for season 3 "in two days."

"It's mostly the same crew, so it feels like I'm going home to family," she shared.

"I've grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting."