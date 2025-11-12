Miles Teller teams up with Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift feud rumors swirl

New York, New York - Miles Teller teamed up with Travis Kelce for a new podcast episode amid rumors that the actor has had a falling out with longtime pal Taylor Swift .

Miles Teller (c.) joined Travis Kelce (r.) for the latest episode of the athlete's New Heights podcast amid rumors Miles has had a falling out with Taylor Swift. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Michael loccisano & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The drama began earlier this month when Miles seemingly hinted at not being invited to Taylor and Travis' upcoming wedding.

When asked by Parade magazine whether he'd be going to the nuptials, the 38-year-old star said, "I don't know. That is gonna be – I imagine – one impressive wedding."

The cryptic response came as a surprise to many fans, as he and wife Keleigh Teller have been close to Taylor for many years now.

But the last joint outing came in early 2024, when Miles and Keleigh joined Taylor at the Super Bowl, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs nabbed their second-straight Lombardi trophy.

Swifties have been searching for any clues about what might've gone wrong, with Page Six reporting that Keleigh has "stopped regularly 'liking'" Taylor's posts on Instagram.

Come Wednesday, though, the plot thickened when Miles made his debut on Travis' New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.