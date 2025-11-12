Miles Teller teams up with Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift feud rumors swirl
New York, New York - Miles Teller teamed up with Travis Kelce for a new podcast episode amid rumors that the actor has had a falling out with longtime pal Taylor Swift.
The drama began earlier this month when Miles seemingly hinted at not being invited to Taylor and Travis' upcoming wedding.
When asked by Parade magazine whether he'd be going to the nuptials, the 38-year-old star said, "I don't know. That is gonna be – I imagine – one impressive wedding."
The cryptic response came as a surprise to many fans, as he and wife Keleigh Teller have been close to Taylor for many years now.
But the last joint outing came in early 2024, when Miles and Keleigh joined Taylor at the Super Bowl, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs nabbed their second-straight Lombardi trophy.
Swifties have been searching for any clues about what might've gone wrong, with Page Six reporting that Keleigh has "stopped regularly 'liking'" Taylor's posts on Instagram.
Come Wednesday, though, the plot thickened when Miles made his debut on Travis' New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.
Have Miles and Keleigh Teller had a falling out with Taylor Swift?
The Divergent actor seemed as friendly as ever with Travis, with the NFL star even calling Miles a "brother" near the end of the episode.
Fans likely won't know until the big day comes whether Miles and Keleigh nabbed an invite to Taylor's wedding after all, but insiders have dished that the bride-to-be has already begun the process of picking her bridesmaids.
A report from earlier this week claimed that the Grammy winner has already asked model Gigi Hadid to join her bridal party, and is planning to ask her longtime friend Selena Gomez to be a bridesmaid as well.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison & Michael loccisano & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP