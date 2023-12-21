Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ring mystery ends as true giver is revealed
New York, New York - Taylor Swift's striking new ring wasn't a gift from boyfriend Travis Kelce after all, as the real giver has been unveiled!
The 34-year-old pop star's long-time friend Keleigh Teller confirmed that she was actually the one behind the stunning opal ring that Taylor began rocking at her recent birthday bash.
"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Keleigh wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday.
"so to all media outlets and Melissa at deux moi here ya go!" she added, referring to the swirling speculation that Travis had been the one to give Taylor the ring.
The 31-year-old also shared a clip of the Karma songstress reacting to the gift, remarking that the gorgeous ring was more fit for Elizabeth Taylor than herself.
Keleigh Teller reveals true story behind Taylor Swift's new ring
Many Swifties erroneously took Keleigh liking a TikTok video explaining how the ring featured Taylor and Travis' respective birthstones as confirmation that the 34-year-old tight end had given it to her.
Alas, the mystery has been solved, and fans can't get enough of Keleigh's pointed clarification on the matter.
Her call-out of DeuxMoi was an especially big hit, as Taylor's publicist recently slammed the gossip page for repeatedly sharing false claims that the Grammy winner had secretly wed her ex, Joe Alwyn, before their split in April.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Instagram/keleighteller