Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ring mystery ends as true giver is revealed

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's striking new ring wasn't a gift from boyfriend Travis Kelce after all, as the real giver has been unveiled!

Keleigh Teller (r) has revealed she gave Taylor Swift (second from r) her new ring amid rumors it had been a gift from Travis Kelce. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Instagram/keleighteller

The 34-year-old pop star's long-time friend Keleigh Teller confirmed that she was actually the one behind the stunning opal ring that Taylor began rocking at her recent birthday bash.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Keleigh wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday.

"so to all media outlets and Melissa at deux moi here ya go!" she added, referring to the swirling speculation that Travis had been the one to give Taylor the ring.

The 31-year-old also shared a clip of the Karma songstress reacting to the gift, remarking that the gorgeous ring was more fit for Elizabeth Taylor than herself.