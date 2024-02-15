Selena Gomez stirs Taylor Swift feud rumors with comment on Super Bowl snaps
Los Angeles, California - Is Selena Gomez upset that she wasn't included in Taylor Swift's Super Bowl LVIII festivities?
The 31-year-old star left a confusing comment on a fan-shared snap of Taylor and her suite crew from Sunday's Super Bowl.
The photo featured the 34-year-old pop star alongside pals Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, and more.
Below the post captioned "@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl," Selena commented a crying emoji followed by a heart.
The combination left fans pretty confused, with some wondering whether the Only Murders in the Building actor was upset that she wasn't included or unable to make it.
Selena hasn't been one to hide her feelings – especially on social media – so it's certainly possible that she was admitting that she felt left out, as she posted that she watched the Super Bowl from home.
However, earlier reports have also suggested that the Single Soon artist has been invited to Kansas City Chiefs games in the past but has turned down the offer.
Was Selena Gomez excluded from Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite?
A source told Page Six in October 2023 that Selena had turned down multiple invites to join Taylor and her friends at various Chiefs games, reportedly because the Disney Channel alum wanted to avoid the "media frenzy."
However, the report's allegations that Selena didn't approve of the Grammy winner's whirlwind romance with Travis were later refuted, so the invitation claims may also be false.
The 34-year-old Super Bowl champ even liked an IG post of Selena and her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, back in January, further suggesting Sel's on good terms with the couple and likely wouldn't have been intentionally excluded from the big game if she had wanted to join.
With over a decade of friendship under their belts, it's safe to say Selena and Taylor will be able to weather the storm – if there even is one, of course.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ashavignone & selenagomez