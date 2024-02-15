Selena Gomez stirs Taylor Swift feud rumors with comment on Super Bowl snaps

Los Angeles, California - Is Selena Gomez upset that she wasn't included in Taylor Swift's Super Bowl LVIII festivities?

Selena Gomez (r.) left a crying emoji under a post from Taylor Swift (bottom c.)'s Super Bowl suite, leading some to speculate the Disney alum was excluded from the festivities. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ashavignone & selenagomez

The 31-year-old star left a confusing comment on a fan-shared snap of Taylor and her suite crew from Sunday's Super Bowl.

The photo featured the 34-year-old pop star alongside pals Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, and more.

Below the post captioned "@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl," Selena commented a crying emoji followed by a heart.

The combination left fans pretty confused, with some wondering whether the Only Murders in the Building actor was upset that she wasn't included or unable to make it.

Selena hasn't been one to hide her feelings – especially on social media – so it's certainly possible that she was admitting that she felt left out, as she posted that she watched the Super Bowl from home.

However, earlier reports have also suggested that the Single Soon artist has been invited to Kansas City Chiefs games in the past but has turned down the offer.