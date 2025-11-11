Taylor Swift begins picking her bridesmaids – which stars have made the cut?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reportedly begun the process of deciding which of her famous friends will have the honor of serving as a bridesmaid at her wedding to Travis Kelce!

According to The US Sun, the 35-year-old pop star has already asked model Gigi Hadid to be one of the lucky ladies.

Insiders revealed that Taylor asked her longtime pal to join her bridal party while out to dinner in New York last week.

The 30-year-old runway star allegedly said yes right away, with tipsters saying she was "thrilled" to be asked.

Additionally, the outlet dished that another of Taylor's longtime friends is also set to join the bridal party: Selena Gomez.

The stars have been close for over a decade now, and insiders say Taylor is hoping to get some wedding planning advice from the 33-year-old, who tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in September.

The Karma singer reportedly plans to ask each of the ladies in person, with a source explaining, "Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way – building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning."

"She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day," the insider added.

As for when the big day might be, early reports have claimed Taylor and Travis are planning to host their wedding next summer.