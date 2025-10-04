Taylor Swift breaks multiple streaming records with The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift quickly set on Friday several streaming records with The Life of a Showgirl, her new album of bouncy pop songs that had fans analyzing every word.

Taylor Swift quickly set on Friday several streaming records with The Life of a Showgirl, her new album of bouncy pop songs about love, sex, success – and score-settling – that had fans analyzing every word.

Taylor Swift's new album, The Lift of a Showgirl, has broken streaming records on multiple platforms. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift Critical opinion of Showgirl ranged from glowing to unimpressed, but fans flocked to music platforms to hear the 12 tracks, breaking streaming records on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, the services said. Swift reunited with Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback for her 12th studio album, and their influence is clear in the driving beats and catchy hooks. "I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," the 35-year-old artist posted on Instagram. Kim Kardashian Ray J claps back at Kim Kardashian lawsuit in furious livestream: "How did I defame you?!" On Spotify and Apple Music, the album became the most-streamed in one day in 2025, and on Amazon Music it broke an all-time record – surpassing a previous Swift album, The Tortured Poets Department. Lead single The Fate of Ophelia also broke a first-day streaming record for 2025 on Apple Music, and in "Spotify history," the platforms said in statements online.

Taylor Swift strikes a lighter note in The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift fans listen to a song during a listening event for Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl at the Astor Theatre in Melbourne on October 3, 2025. © WILLIAM WEST / AFP While the album still features plenty of introspection, it reveals a lighter, joyful Swift – in love with her NFL Super Bowl champion fiancé Travis Kelce, happy to have bought back her music catalog, and proud of her record-shattering Eras Tour. "I just want you, have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you... Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop," she sings on the dreamy Wish List. On Opalite, which Kelce has said is his favorite track, she says, "You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite." Taylor Swift Does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl include a Charli XCX diss track? "I used to have this dark fear that if I ever were truly, like, happy and...nurtured by a relationship – what happens if the writing just dries up?" Swift told BBC Radio 1. "And it turns out that's not the case at all." Elated fans worldwide snapped up tickets to special "release party" screenings in movie theaters – including the premiere of the video for lead single The Fate of Ophelia. In Melbourne, Swifties – many dressed in orange, the artist's signature color for the album – were among the first to dance and sing to Showgirl. "I love the album," Kerry Brookes, a 54-year-old British IT manager attending a screening in the suburbs of Washington, told AFP. "I'm just interested to see what she has to say about it," said Brookes, who was wearing a showgirl headpiece and a feather boa.

Taylor Swift takes on music industry in The Life of a Showgirl

Audience members watch a film screening during Fans Celebrate The Theatrical Release Of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California, on October 3, 2025. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Showgirl represents a shift from the folksy pandemic-era Folklore and Evermore in 2020, the pensive Midnights in 2022, and the introspective Tortured Poets last year. Swift said ahead of the release that the new album "comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life." Some of that drama comes through on Elizabeth Taylor, on which she sings: "You're only as hot as your last hit, baby." Then she goes for the jugular on Father Figure, a reinvention of late pop crooner George Michael's hit of the same name in which she skewers power dynamics in the music business. She could be singling out Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta, who discovered Swift when she was a teen, and Scooter Braun, who bought the label and took control of the master recordings of her first six albums. "You want a fight, you found it / I've got the place surrounded / You'll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you're drowning," she sings. Fans are also musing that Actually Romantic is a diss track referring to a rumored feud with pop singer Charli XCX. Showgirl is available on streaming platforms. Special editions are for sale at retail giant Target, including the "Portofino orange glitter vinyl" or the "summertime spritz pink shimmer vinyl." Aside from the Ophelia video, the weekend screenings feature behind-the-scenes footage and lyric videos. The one-off cinematic event is estimated to gross $30-50 million, according to film industry website Deadline.