Taylor Swift seemingly takes jab at Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole in new song

New York, New York - As fans continue to dissect The Life of a Showgirl, some are now convinced that Taylor Swift took a subtle swipe at Travis Kelce's ex with one of her new lyrics!

Taylor Swift (l.) fans are convinced the singer threw some shade at Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole (r.), who dated the tight end for five years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift & @iamkaylanicole, David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star's highly anticipated album finally dropped on Friday, and it contained plenty of eyebrow-raising lines for Swifties to read into.

On the song Opalite, Taylor appears to give a nod to her 35-year-old fiancé's past relationship, singing, "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose."

Fans soon surmised this was a dig at Kayla Nicole, who dated Travis from 2017 to 2022 – and just so happens to be a social media influencer.

Adding another interesting twist, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end named Opalite as his favorite track while dishing on the album back in August.

It isn't just Travis' exes that are referenced in the song, though, as Taylor sings in another line, "I had a bad habit of missing lovers past / My brother used to call it, 'Eating out of the trash.'"

The Karma singer's dating history has been well-documented amid her decades in the spotlight, with John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy among those who have been rumored to be muses of her past music.