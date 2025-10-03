Taylor Swift takes heat as fans slam Charli XCX diss track from The Life of a Showgirl

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has left fans divided after her new album The Life of a Showgirl featured an apparent diss track aimed at fellow pop star Charli XCX.

Taylor Swift (l.) seemingly took a swipe at Charli XCX on her new song, Actually Romantic. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & imageSPACE

Rumors had already been swirling about the song before the album dropped on Friday, but now that fans have heard it for themselves, the discourse has gone into overdrive.

Taylor's song Actually Romantic seems to be a response to Charli's track Sympathy is a knife from 2024's Brat.

On her end, Charli sang about feeling insecure and uncomfortable around a more successful female star who had come into her social circles. This was widely believed to be Taylor, as the 35-year-old pop star had dated Matty Healy, the bandmate of Charli's husband George Daniel.

But in her seeming clapback, Taylor argues that Charli is so obsessed with her that it's "actually romantic" and makes it clear she saw the song as more mean-spirited.

"Wrote me a song saying / It makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended," the Karma artist sings.

In another line, Taylor even claims Charli calls her "boring Barbie" and that she was "glad" that Matty ended things with Taylor.

As the Actually Romantic discourse goes viral, everyone's confident Taylor is indeed taking a shot at Charli – but most think she missed.