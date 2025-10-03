Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The album's most shocking lyrics

Taylor Swift has officially entered a new era, and the showgirl has given fans a peek behind the curtain with some of her most eyebrow-raising lyrics to date.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has officially entered a new era, and the showgirl has given fans a peek behind the curtain with some of her most eyebrow-raising lyrics to date.

Taylor Swift debuted her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift The 35-year-old pop star debuted her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to sky-high anticipation on Friday. Naturally, the songs have taken over social media as fans dissect all of the Easter eggs and hidden meanings behind her writing. From NSFW nods to her fiancé Travis Kelce to an apparent dig at a fellow pop star, The Life of a Showgirl has no shortage of headline-making lines. Taylor Swift Does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl include a Charli XCX diss track? What are the most notable lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl, and what do they really mean? Read on it to dissect it all!

Actually Romantic

Taylor Swift (l.) appeared to take a swipe at Charli XCX on the song Actually Romantic. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift & @charlixcx "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me." It's the diss track heard 'round the world, as Swifties are completely convinced that Actually Romantic is a dig at fellow pop star Charli XCX. On her smash-hit record Brat, Charli sang of feeling insecure and uncomfortable around a female star who was now in her social circles. Celebrities Justin Baldoni sued by The New York Times after big loss in Blake Lively battle Fans quickly surmised this was about Taylor, as Charli is now married to George Daniels, the drummer of The 1975 and bandmate to the Karma singer's ex, Matty Healy. So, it sure seems that this line is about Charli and Matty, and given how often the Apple artist references the use of a certain drug on Brat, it's hard to deny this theory! Actually Romantic has sparked a fair amount of backlash, though, as Charli's song Sympathy is a knife wasn't really considered to be a diss track in the first place.

Wood

Taylor Swift gushes over her fiancé throughout the album. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes." Wood certainly raised some eyebrows among Swifties, as the song is easily the singer's raunchiest yet. And amid the very unsubtle innuendos and metaphors, Taylor makes sure you know for sure that she's talking about her fiancé, even name-dropping his podcast as she gushes over his "New Heights of manhood." She also seemingly predicted her engagement as she sings that she didn't "need to catch the bouquet" to know he'd be popping the question sometime soon.

CANCELLED!

Taylor Swift (l.) defended her friendships with "cancelled" stars on her new album. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@blakelively & @brittanylynne "Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal." Cancelled! immediately piqued interest when Taylor first dropped the tracklist, and it's a song that's likely to spark some heated internet discourse. The track appears to allude to the bad press some of her famous friends have gotten, with fans speculating that Brittany Mahomes or Blake Lively could be the inspiration. Taylor's friendship with Brittany – the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – came under scrutiny when the 30-year-old shared posts confirming her staunch support of President Donald Trump. As for Blake, rumors have been swirling for months that the two had a falling out after the Grammy winner was dragged into the actor's legal battle against co-star Justin Baldoni, whom Blake has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation. While Taylor didn't previously address the discourse around either friendship, this track just may put those questions of where she stands to bed after all.

Father Figure

Taylor Swift seemingly addressed her masters drama on the song Father Figure. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift "You made a deal with this devil / Turns out my d**k's bigger / You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded." Father Figure, which interpolates George Michaels' 1987 hit, appears to tackle Taylor's fight for her masters. Fans suspect the song starts from the perspective of a music executive – potentially Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta – taking a young protege under his wing. But the perspective eventually shifts to what appears to be Taylor's as she sings, "they don't make loyalty like they used to" before she takes on the role as the titular "father figure," making deals and asserting her dominance. This lines up with her battle to regain ownership of her first six albums, as after five years, she was finally able to purchase her masters through a deal announced in May.