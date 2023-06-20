Taylor Swift gives Father's Day shout-out dedicated "to all the dads, but especially mine"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - After playing two magical nights at Acrisure Stadium, Taylor Swift is shouting an underrated demographic of Swifties in honor of Father's Day: the dads.

Taylor Swift (r.) shouted out her dad Scott Swift on social media in honor of Father's Day. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Following back-to-back Eras Tour shows in Pittsburgh, Swift is taking the time to reflect while showing love to the number one man in her life: her dad, Scott Swift.

In a social media post featuring four pictures from her Pittsburgh Eras Tour shows, Swift started by thanking every Swiftie in attendance "for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state," and "for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond."

but her love didn't stop there, as the Maroon singer proceeded to shift her attention to the dads of the world.

"PS Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but especially mine who is one of my best friends, helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show," Swift wrote, followed by a double-heart emoji.

For those who were unaware, Swift's dad helped prep the 33-year-old Grammy winner's crystal-covered guitar she uses during her Fearless era on The Eras Tour.

Swift even nodded to the "amazing dads" in attendance at The Eras Tour in Pittsburgh on Saturday night before playing Seven as the night's first surprise song.

However, she also noted that not everyone is lucky enough to have a good relationship with their father, or one at all. For those, she suggested: "Think of the people who have played a father figure role in your life."