What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at the Pittsburgh Eras Tour gig?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - It's Pittsburgh's turn to enjoy the magic that is Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour , and fans are busy predicting what her surprise songs of the weekend will be.

Taylor Swift will perform at Acrisure Stadium on June 16 and 17. © Collage: John Medina & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Another weekend, another batch of surprise songs for Swifties to panic over!

The 33-year-old is heading to Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, for two shows on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and girl in red.

Once again, fans are most concerned with what the surprise songs will be for the acoustic portion each night. As the tracks don't repeat (unless it's from Midnights or Swift messes it up), fans with tickets to later dates are anxiously awaiting the picks.

As was the case in her Philadelphia shows, many Swifties believe the Anti-Hero singer will reflect on her Pennslyvania childhood with her surprise selections.

Some have again put forth seven from folklore because of the lyrics "with Pennslyvania under me." The song wasn't a surprise pick for Philly, but it's worth noting that it's technically on the permanent setlist, but it's spoken during an interlude, so it may be in the running.

Naturally, a potential focus on Swift's younger years has led to quite a few debut-era guesses, including The Outside and I'm Only Me When I'm With You. While not on debut, Never Grow Up is certainly fitting for a nostalgic pick too.

We can't forget that Pittsburgh is known as the City of Bridges - something that Swift is pretty known for herself - so what songs with iconic bridges could fit the bill?