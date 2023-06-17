Taylor Swift's first Pittsburgh Eras Tour stop has Swifties in their feels: "I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift is making Sparks Fly on social media once again, and it's all thanks to The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's surprise song selections during The Eras Tour continue to wreak havoc on Swifties. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP / IMAGO / Wirestock

In what's become somewhat of a weekly occurrence, Taylor Swift is trending on social media yet again due to her surprise song showings.

This time, Swifties are raging over the Midnight Rain singer's surprise songs at night one of The Eras Tour at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, making the phrase "I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT" trend once again on Twitter.

The two surprise songs that Swifties who were not in attendance on Friday night "lost" were Mr. Perfectly Fine and The Last Time.

Fans have been tuning into any live stream they can find of Swift's Eras Tour shows while obsessively following each city's dedicated hashtag on social media, waiting for what's been dubbed "surprise song o'clock."

Following the loss of a Fearless "From The Vault" track in Mr. Perfectly Fine, and The Last Time from Swift's Red album, Swifties once again took their frustrations to Twitter.

One fan wrote, "THATS IT. I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT. MR PERFECTLY FINE AND THE LAST TIME?! PITTSBURGH YOU WIN I GIVE UP," while another said, "Me every night after the surprise song: I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT."